Mathare United goalkeeper vows to keep a clean sheet against Western Stima

Former Western Stima goalkeeper, Levis Opiyo has vowed to deny his former employers a goal when Stima plays host to Mathare United on Saturday.

Opiyo crossed to the 'Slum Boys' last January and has since cemented his position in the starting lineup, with Coach Francis Kimanzi preferring him ahead of Wycliffe Kasaya.

The new Mathare United custodian has so far piled 17 starts, eight of which he left the pitch without conceding a goal.

But Opiyo who is most likely to start with Kasaya ruled out for two months will have a painful memory at Ruaraka Grounds having had to retrieve the ball in his own net thrice in the last meeting between the two sides in the opening leg.

But with history about to be written, Opiyo has vowed to take his sheet record to nine games even as he tries to make amends of the first leg mishaps.

“Personally I have nothing to prove against my former club so I will approach it just like any other match and hopefully I will keep a clean sheet,” Opiyoo told the club’s official website.

The two relegation candidates teams will both come out for a desperate win though Opiyo will be banking on his back four of the skipper, George Owino, Lennox Ogutu, Derrick Nzosi and Andrew Juma to help him achieve his desire.

Kennedy Otieno, Moses Arita and Bernard Ondieki scored for Western Stima in the first leg encounter to cancel out Chrispin Oduor’s brace and emerge 3-2 winners in Kisumu.

Victory for either side on Saturday will ease their relegation fears albeit temporarily pending other Round 23 results.

Mathare United are just a place and a point above Western Stima on position 15 with 22 points.