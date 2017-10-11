Mathare United going for a rare double against Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia are top of the league with 60 points while Mathare are just two places above the relegation zone on 27 points

Mathare United will be going for a rare double against Gor Mahia when the two sides lock horns this weekend.

Mathare United are among the lucky three, including Sofapaka and Western Stima, who have managed to collect maximum points from Gor Mahia this campaign.

On April 30, Mathare United convincingly beat Gor Mahia by a solitary goal courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya. Since then, K’Ogalo have gone 18 games without tasting defeat.

But Dylan Kerr charges will once again meet a Mathare United side that will have a fully fit squad save for goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya and Roy Syamba.

The game will be staged at Thika Sub-County Stadium the very same place where Gor Mahia were bundled out of GOtv Shield by Bandari early in July.

Gor Mahia are top of the league with 60 points while Mathare are just two places above the relegation zone on 27 points.