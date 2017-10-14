Mathare United - Gor Mahia Preview: K'Ogalo for points away from title

K’Ogalo are working with a full strength squad and will be seeking to earn revenge against a side that beat them in first leg

A Cliff Nyakeya goal was all the 2008 league champions needed to down Gor Mahia in the first leg.

The two teams have different targets coming into the game; Gor Mahia is four points short of lifting this season's Kenyan Premier League title while Mathare United needs maximum points to avoid sinking into relegation zone.

The 17 previous meetings between the two sides has seen 37 goals being shared, with K’Ogalo winning a big chunk of those games; eight wins, seven draws and just two defeats.

Dylan Kerr's charges have managed to collect a total of 13 points out of a possible 15 in their last five outings while Mathare United has managed to get just two points after the same number of matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mathare United: It will start from Levis Opiyo, he will be needed to command his area well to ensure his back line does not leak. Well, the midfield has to be strong for the ‘slum boys’ to stand a chance of getting something from this match, and Roy Okal is required to be at his best to match the opponents.

Gor Mahia: Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere know way to well that they have to take their chances to stand a chance of winning the Golden Boot; they will definitely be aiming to hit the back of the net. Francis Kahata is another player, who has been effective in the last two outings he has been involved; he is hungry for more success.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Mathare United: Levis Opiyo, David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George Owino, Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng’.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Godfrey Walusimbi, Karim Nizigiyimana, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Kenneth Muguna, Philemon Otieno, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere.