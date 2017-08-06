Mathare United hands 17-year old league debut

In the absence of Samuel Olwande, Francis Kimanzi will deploy Andrew Juma at left back

John Mwangi has been handed a first start for Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Sony Sugar.

The 17-year old will make his league debut at Awendo Stadium after he was promoted to the senior team in January 2017 after starring for the junior team in the August and December.

He will start on the left side of a three prong attack that has Ronald Reagan on the right while Chris Ochieng’ will lead the line in search of his third consecutive league goal.

Edward Seda and Victor Ashinga maintain their places in the middle while Chrispin Oduor has been deployed behind Ochieng and Reagan.

In the absence of Samuel Olwande, Francis Kimanzi will deploy Andrew Juma at left back as the rest of the rearguard remains unchanged with skipper George Owino and Lennox Ogutu forming the central defence partnership while Derrick Nzosi continues at right back.

Levis Opiyo, who returns from a two match ban, will reclaim his place in goal starting ahead of Wycliffe Kasaya.

Starting XI: Levis Opiyo (GK), Derrick Nzosi, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Andrew Juma, Victor Ashinga, Edward Seda, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan, Chris Ochieng’, John Mwangi