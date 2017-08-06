Mathare United keeper returns to face Sony Sugar in Awendo

Francis Kimanzi has named his match day squad for the Round 19 Kenyan Premier League match against Sony Sugar in Awendo

Mathare United keeper Levis Opiyo has been named in match day squad to face Sony Sugar on Sunday.

Opiyo, who was suspended for the last two matches against Kakamega Homeboyz, makes a return to the squad and he will be available for selection against the same side that earned him his first red card of the season.

Also making a return, according to the club's official website, is Abubakar Keya and Derrick Onyango, who has been struggling with a jaw problem.

The returning trio are the new inclusions for this trip as the rest of the squad remains unchanged.

Alphonce Ndonye (ankle), Samuel Olwande (knee), Ahmed Ahmad (knee), Martin Ongori (ankle) and Brian Nyakan (heel) will still sit out of this game as they continue with their rehabilitation program.

Mathare United squad: Goalkeepers; Levis Opiyo, Wycliffe Kasaya; Defenders; George Owino (C), Derrick Nzosi, Andrew Juma, David Owino, Lennox Ogutu; Midfielders; Edward Seda, Cliff Nyakeya, Roy Okal, Abubakar Keya, Victor Ashinga, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan; Forwards; John Mwangi, Chris Ochieng, Derrick Onyango and Elijah Mwanzia.