Mathare United optimistic of a better 2018 season

Owino scored once in his 34 appearances for Mathare United and picked only one booking in the process last season

Mathare United captain, George Owino is optimistic that the 'Slum Boys' will challenge for the 2018 Kenyan Premier League title after a disastrous campaign this season.

Owino guided Mathare to safety after narrowly surviving relegation in a turbulent season in which the former champions only confirmed their stay in the top flight on the final day after forcing a 2-2 draw against Posta Rangers.

The captain who also congratulated Gor Mahia for winning the league believes that the youthful Mathare United squad picked up valuable lessons last season even as he looks forward to a better season in 2018.

"Hopefully, next season we will come back stronger and more experienced ready to fight for the championship," Owino said in a post on his Facebook page.

Owino who scored once in his 34 appearances for Mathare United and picked only one booking in the process last season, also took time to thank club fans for sticking together with the team during tough times.

"Thanks to our fans for your support. Congrats to champions, Gor Mahia, and to the rest, there is always next time."



Mathare United finished the season on 13th place, above Chemelil Sugar, Nakumatt, Thika United, Western Stima and Muhoroni Youth.