Mathare United pick 18-man squad for Sofapaka test

Mathare United have received a boost with the return of key players ahead of their crucial league match against Sofapaka on Wednesday.

Daniel Mwaura is the notable absentee after picking a knock in training. His place has been taken up by Harrison Mwendwa. Martin Ongori also returns to the team at the expense of Andrew Juma.

The pair of Brian Nyakan and Ronald Reagan is also back in the team after a long time out.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Levis Opiyo, Mark Kioko; Defenders: George Owino (C), Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, David Owino, Lennox Ogutu; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Chrispin Oduor, Harrison Mwendwa, Tyson Otieno, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya, Edward Seda; Forwards: Chris Ochieng’, Ronald Reagan, Elijah Mwanzia and Brian Nyakan.