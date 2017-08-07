Mathare United point accusing fingers at match officials again

This is not the first time that Mathare United are raising an accusing finger towards the direction of match officials

Mathare United has once again blamed poor officiating for their bad run in the Kenyan Premier League.

Francis Kimanzi side were held to a one-all draw by host Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium over the weekend.

Amos Asembeka scored Sony Sugar’s equalizer to cancel out Roald Reagan’s 15th-minute opener and his first goal for the club after George Owino appeared to have handled the ball inside his box.

The goal did not go down well with the struggling ‘Slum Boys’ who are 17th in the 18-man league.

“Amos Asembeka restored parity from the spot in controversial fashion moments after the hour mark,” Mathare United wrote on their official Face Book page after the match.

This is not the first time that Mathare United are pointing an accusing finger at the match officials.

“Biased officiating by (referee) Nyabera Libese denied the lads maximum points at the Mumias Complex in a Round 17 match against Kakamega Homeboyz that ended in a one all draw,” the club took to the same forum after their 1-1 draw against Nakumatt FC on July 29.