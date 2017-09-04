Mathare United quartet return for Western Stima test

The ‘Slum Boys’ are preparing for a Kenyan Premier League Round of 24 match against Western Stima set for this weekend

Mathare United have received a boost following the return from injury of four key players.

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi received a shot in the arm with the return to action of Samuel Olwande, Alphonce Ndonye, Ahmed Ahmad and Brian Nyakan.

The quartet has successfully completed their rehabilitation after suffering various injuries. But Kimanzi will still have to wait a little longer for the return of goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya and Daniel Mwaura.

Mathare United, who are 15th on the log with 22 points, have intensified their preparation at Goan Institute.