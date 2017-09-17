Mathare United recalls duo for Tusker test

The fresh legs have replaced Andrew Juma and Victor Ashinga even as the trio of Daniel Mwaura, Samuel Olwande and Wycliffe Kasaya remains sidelined

Harrison Mwendwa returns to Mathare United matchday squad after an extended time out due to a knock on his knee.

Tyson Otieno is also back after missing Mathare United 3-0 defeat by Kariobangi Sharks last Wednesday at Moi Sports, Centre, Kasarani.

The fresh legs have replaced Andrew Juma and Victor Ashinga even as the trio of Daniel Mwaura, Samuel Olwande and Wycliffe Kasaya remains sidelined due to injury.

Alphonce Ndonye also made a return to training but could not be cleared for this fixture, same as Ahmed Ahmad who are yet to make full recovery.​

Goalkeepers: Levis Opiyo, Mark Kioko; Defenders: George Owino (C), Derrick Nzosi, Lennox Ogutu, Martin Ongori; Midfielders: Edward Seda, David Owino, Roy Okal, Tyson Otieno, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan, John Mwangi, Harrison Mwendwa; Forwards:Brian Nyakan, Chris Ochieng, Derrick Onyango, Elijah Mwanzia