Mathare United rookie set for league debut

Kasaya is nursing a knee injury and is doubtful for a return this season while Opiyo is serving a two-match suspension

Rookie goalkeeper, Mark Kioko is set to make his debut for Mathare United in a Saturday Kenyan Premier League match against Muhoroni Youth.

Mathare United have been forced to go for the services of the junior star following the unavailability of senior goalkeeping duo of Patrick Kasaya and Levis Opiyo.

Kasaya is nursing a knee injury and is doubtful for a return this season while Opiyo is serving a two-match suspension.

With only two legs remaining, just like Kasaya, Opiyo’s season is basically over; leaving coach Francis Kimanzi with no option but to turn to the third-choice goalkeeper.

Kioko joined Mathare last January after impressing in a talent search organized by the club sponsors last year that earned him a trip to English Premier League (EPL) side West Ham United.

With Muhoroni Youth already relegated Mathare need to pick maximum points from this fixture to enhance their chances of survival.

Victory against Muhoroni Youth will take Mathare’s tally to 38 points and closer to safety pending other Round 33 results.

Thika United and Western Stima are keeping pace with Mathare United in the relegation battle.