Mathare United sermon duo for relegation battle

Head coach Francis Kimanzi has named his matchday squad for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Nzoia Sugar to be played on Sunday 5 November at the Moi International Sports, Centre.

Mathare United have made two changes to the match day squad that will take on Nzoia Sugar as they battle for relegation survival in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday.

Derrick Onyango makes a return to Mathare United as Francis Kimanzi goes out in hunt for three points to ease relegation fears.

Also handed a place in the matchday squad is Victor Ashinga who missed Mathare United’s 0-0 draw with Sofapaka last Wednesday in Narok.

The ‘Slum Boys’ will, however, miss the services of captain David Owino who is suspended after seeing red against Sofapaka in Narok.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged with the pair of Daniel Mwaura (knee) and Andrew Juma (ankle) joining long-term absentees Roy Syamba and Wycliffe Kasaya on the sidelines due to injury.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Levis Opiyo, Mark Kioko; Defenders: Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, George Owino, Samuel Olwande, Victor Ashinga; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Tyson Otieno, Cliff Nyakeya, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Harrison Mwendwa, Ronald Reagan; Forwards: Elijah Mwanzia, Derrick Onyango, Chris Ochieng’