Mathare United make single change against Muhoroni Youth

Mathare United have made a single change to the squad that will lock horns against relegated Muhoroni Youth at Ruaraka grounds.

The change is an enforced one due to the suspension of Levis Opiyo. Mark Kioko starts in goal in what will be his debut for the club.

The rest of the team remains unchanged with skipper George Owino and Lennox Ogutu continuing with their partnership at the heart of defence. Martin Ongori starts at right back while Samuel Olwande continues on the opposite flank.

Mathare United Starting XI: 1. Mark Kioko (GK) 25.Samuel Olwande 20. Martin Ongori 6. George Owino (C) 23.Lennox Ogutu 22. Roy Okal 4.Edward Seda 29. Chrispin Oduor 13. John Mwangi 11.Cliff Nyakeya 9. Chris Ochieng’.

Subs: 14. Derrick Onyango (GK) 12. Andrew Juma 24. Victor Ashinga 27.Tyson Otieno 15.Ronald Reagan 17. Elijah Mwanzia, 7. Harrison Mwendwa.