Mathare United skipper have date with ex-employer

Mathare United captain, George Owino will be up against his former employer when the ‘Slum Boys’ takes on Sofapaka on Wednesday at the Narok Stadium.

Owino will be looking to guide his side overturn a first-leg lose to Batoto Ba Mungu, even as Mathare United seeks to scale up further away from relegation ghosts who are staring at them with only four matches left to the end of the season.

Mathare United are levelled with Western Stima both with 31 points, though Francis Kimanzi side are a place above the power men on goal advantage.

But despite sitting 15th on the log, Mathare are not safe either. Thika United, who are second from bottom, are only two points behind them and any slip up this week and a positive result for the milkmen will see them slip down to the relegation furnace.

Though two wins in the remaining four games will guarantee Mathare United yet another season in the Kenyan Premier League next season, Owino has urged his compatriots to not to drop their guard until the final whistle: “We need to win at least two matches because we are still not in a good position,” Owino told the official club website.

“I am expecting a very tough match because they stumbled last time. They will come all out but we are ready to battle for the three points. A point will a minus for us,” he added.

George Maelo and Humphrey Okoti goals were enough to subject Mathare to a 2-1 defeat at home last April. Tyson Otieno stepping off the bench to net a late consolation for Mathare United.