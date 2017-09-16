Mathare United star returns ahead of Tusker test

Alphonce Ndonye has recovered in time and will be available for Mathare United when they take on Tusker on Sunday.
Ndonye is back in training after shaking off a knee injury and will be available for selection when Francis Kimanzi meets his former employers.
Ahmed Ahmad is also closing in on a return to action for the ‘Slum Boys’, whose 10-match undefeated run came to a halt last Wednesday when they lost 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani.
Daniel Mwaura, Samuel Olwande and goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya are all sidelined owing to various injuries.
Mathare United are a place above relegation zone with 25 points while league defending champion Tusker are sitting eighth with 33 points.