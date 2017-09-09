Mathare United star set for league debut against Western Stima

Kiamanzi who will be in search of a fifth win of the season has been boosted by the return to action of Andrew Juma

Brian Nyakan is set to make his Mathare United debut when Francis Kimanzi side plays host to Western Stima at the Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Nyakan joined the ‘Slum Boys’ last June from Posta Rangers, but found playing time hard to come by after he was restricted to the bench with a heel injury that has sidelined him for two months.

Kiamanzi who will be in search of a fifth win of the season has been boosted by the return to action of Andrew Juma.

Juma who recovered from a dislocated elbow takes up the place of Abubakar Keya, though Ahmed Ahmad has overlooked for this match

Daniel Mwaura (ankle), Alphonce Ndonye (ankle), Samuel Olwande (knee), and Wycliffe Kasaya (knee) remain sidelined as they continue with their rehabilitation program.

Mathare United are 15th on the table, just a place and a point above their opponents who have won five matches this campaign.

Full Squad: Levis Opiyo, Mark Kioko, George Owino (C), Derrick Nzosi, Lennox Ogutu, Martin Ongori, Andrew Juma, Edward Seda, Tyson Otieno, Roy Okal, Victor Ashinga, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan, John Mwangi, Brian Nyakan, Chris Ochieng, Derrick Onyango, Elijah Mwanzia