Mathare United star want to end season on a high

Mathare United youngster Cliff Nyakeya is looking forward to ending the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season on a high by scoring against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

The former Gor Mahia youth player scored his third goal of the season in Mathare United's shirt this season in the ‘Slum Boys’ win against Muhoroni Youth last weekend.

The 22 year-old player now hopes that the same luck will smile at him against Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo.

“I hope to get a goal and an assist. It has been a good season for me because I have played more games than last season,” Nyakeya was quoted on the club's official website.

“It was a wonderful feeling to score such an important goal for the team (against Muhoroni Youth) because we really needed to win that game to remain in the league. Now that we are not under any pressure it is easy for us to plan for the Posta game."

Mathare United are 15th on the log with 38 points, three above Thika United and Western Stima who are fighting for relegation survival.