Mathare United to strengthen squad in mid-transfer window

2008 Kenyan Premier League champions Mathare United have struggled to keep up with the big boys in the top tier.

After releasing a host of key players last season, the team went on to sign 'young' but talented players, who have struggled in the league. It is for that reason that coach Francis Kimanzi has decided to strengthen the team in the transfer window, next month.

"Yes, we will have to make some signings and inject new blood in the team, it is evident we need it. But I am going for experienced players, who can help these boys in the league. Someone, who can make them learn a thing or two, because inexperience has been a major undoing," Kimanzi told Goal.

The 'slum boys' have suffered four consecutive defeats in the league and they are currently placed in the 17th position and their next assignment will be against unpredictable Nakumatt FC.