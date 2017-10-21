Mathare United striker unrelenting on the race

Oduor is back in shape after ending a torrent five-match goal drought against Gor Mahia last week

Mathare United striker, Chrispin Oduor is still holding to his ambition of winning the 2017 KPL Golden Boot Award.

Sunday’s match against Thika United will present the 30-year-old with an opportunity to extend his goal tally when Mathare United makes a short trip to Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Oduor, who is the only surviving member of Mathare United’s title-winning squad in 2008, has made his experience count this season having found the net 10 times for teh 'Slum Boys'.

Oduor is back in shape after ending a torrent five-match goal drought in Mathare United's 1-0 win against Gor Mahia last week.

To achieve this, Oduor will have to thwart opposition from Jacques Tuyisenge of Gor Mahia and Nakumatt’s Kepha Aswani who leads the chart with 12 goals each. Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumbi is also a goal better than him on 11, but despite trailing three players who have found their forms at the right time, Oduor is not just about to give up on his ambition.

“I just need to concentrate more on my game and keep doing what I’ve been doing. I’m sure chances will come my way so it’s up to me to convert them," Oduor told the club official website.

“It’s something that’s possible so it’s still up for grabs. It’s something that’s possible so it’s still up for grabs.”

Mathare United will be going into this fixture clearly aware that any slight slip up will see them plunge down in the danger zone.

The first leg between both sides ended 3-2 in favour of Francis Kimanzi charges.