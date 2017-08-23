Mathare United summon new face for Nakumatt fixture

Keya is making a comeback into the “Slum Boys’ squad to replace Andrew Juma, who was stretched off against Zoo Kericho

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has summoned Abubakar Keya to the squad to face Nakumatt on Wednesday.

Keya is making a comeback into the “Slum Boys’ squad as a replacement for Andrew Juma, who was stretched off injured during their last league match against Zoo Kericho.

“He sustained elbow dislocation and he should be out for a maximum of two weeks. The swelling has reduced and he has started gradual range of motion movements which he will continue till the end of the week.

“Next week it will be intensified with the view of having him back in training the week after,” team doctor Wycliffe Omom confirmed to the club’s official website.

Full Squad Goalkeepers; Levis Opiyo and Mark Kioko.

Defenders: George Owino (C), Derrick Nzosi, Lennox Ogutu, Martin Ongori; Midfielders; Edward Seda, Tyson Otieno, Roy Okal, Victor Ashinga, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan, David Owino, Abubakar Keya; Forwards; John Mwangi, Chris Ochieng, Derrick Onyango and Elijah Mwanzia.