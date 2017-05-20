Mathare United - Tusker Preview: Brewers keen to extend good run in league

The amazing record as taken the league champions to fourth position in the 18-team table after collecting 21 points

Tusker come into the much beaming with confidence following their 100% record in their last five matches in the league.

The amazing run as taken the league champions to fourth position in the 18-team table after collecting 21 points. As for Mathare United, they are learning the hard way after releasing key players last season. The team has lost their three consecutive matches, and are at risk of making it four against the brewers.

It has been a close call between the two teams in the past sixteen meetings. The 'slum boys' have a better record of five wins, against four, with seven matches ending in draws. But last season, Tusker managed to get four points from the 2008 champions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mathare United: Alphonce Ndonye was impressive last weekend against Western Stima, and his coach hopes he replicates his form. Chrispin Oduor scored a brace last weekend despite his team 3-2 defeat. Well, will he do it again this weekend.

Tusker: With three goals on his name, Humphrey Mieno is slowly getting it right once again, his eye for goal is perfect. Another player, who is proving his worth is top striker Allan Wanga. The former AFC Leopards man has also hit the back of the net twice, and his experience at this stage is vital.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS:

Sat 06/08/16: Mathare United 0-2 Tusker

Thu 28/04/16: Tusker 2-2 Mathare United

Fri 31/07/15: Mathare United 1-0 Tusker

Wed 13/05/15: Tusker 1-1 Mathare United

Sat 04/10/14: Mathare United 0-1 Tusker

Sun 08/06/14: Tusker 3-0 Mathare United

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS: Mathare United: Levis Opiyo (GK), Moses Mburu, Derrick Nzosi, Lennox Ogutu, Andrew Juma, George Owino (C), Alphonce Ndonye, Chrispin Oduor, Daniel Mwaura, Cliff Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng'.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Shafik Batambuze, James Situma, Marlon Tangauzi, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, George Mandela, Michael Khamati and Allan Wanga.