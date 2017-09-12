Mathare United win over Western Stima Stima was ‘sweeter’

The 'Slum Bopys' continued their surge to avoid relegation after they beat fellow strugglers Western Stima at Ruaraka

Mathare United’s 2-1 win over Western Stima was sweeter than beating a team up in the Kenyan Premier League table.

Francis Kimanzi, whose side has been trapped in relegation area for better part of the season, picked three vital points at Ruaraka Grounds over to open four point difference between them and bottom three teams; Western Stima, Thika United and Muhoroni Youth.

“It is more important to play Stima and win than to play a team that is first, second or third and win because you don’t really gain a lot of advantage,” said the former Harambee Stars coach.

Kimanzi opines that the win against Stima will help them destabilize while at the same time gaining a tremendous advantage over their rivals as they try to climb way up the ranks.

“It was an important match because we are trapped at the bottom and we were meeting a team that is close behind us.

“You have to make sure that you challenge the teams that are close to you and more important get points from them. You can only be safer by doing that. You can build your confidence by beating such teams who are psychologically dented.”

Mathare United are 15th on the 18-team table after collecting 25 points.