Mathare United young star set sight on KPL prize

Mathare United academy graduate wants to step on the podium at the end of the season.

Mathare United young star, John Mwangi has set his sight on scooping at least an award when the final ball of the Kenyan Premier League 2017 season is kicked in November.

The 17-year old has made five appearances for the ‘Slum Boys’ this season, and while goals seem to be hard to come by, the Mathare United Academy graduate wants to step on the podium at the end of the season.

“My target is to be awarded the best young player at the end of the season,” said Mwangi.

Mwangi last appeared for Mathare in the 1-1 draw against Sony Sugar, and he is looking forward to making his sixth appearance when Francis Kimanzi lines up his charges against Zoo FC in the Round 20 match on Saturday.

Mwangi has also featured against Thika United, Kakamega Homeboyz and Chemelil Sugar.

“The coach has shown faith in me and this has motivated me to give my best in every game. I want to build on what I have achieved so far and start scoring goals,” Mwangi was quoted on the club’s official website.

Having worked his way up into the first team, the teenager is keen on cementing his position in the Mathare United’s first team list.

“I am happy with the progress that I have made. I started by making it to the 18 man squad then being among the substitutes. I want to keep working hard and hopefully, I will get more starts,” added Mwangi.

Mathare United are currently 17th on the log, just a place above bottom with 17 points after 19 rounds of matches, but while the team’s main objective will be to survive relegation, Mwangi will be working on a completely different goal; to win his first major award should KPL include the category, if the annual awards will be held this year in the first place.