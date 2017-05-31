Mathews unlikely to face South Africa

Angelo Mathews is "likely" to miss Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is set to miss his team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa due to a calf injury.

Mathews, who has also battled hamstring injuries this year, is "likely" to miss Saturday's clash at The Oval, the team said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old's absence for the Group B encounter would be a blow, with Mathews having looked in fine form by making 95 against Australia in a warm-up game.

He is also a handy option with the ball, having taken 111 wickets in 180 one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka head into the Champions Trophy on the back of losses to Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches.

They will face South Africa, India and Pakistan in the tournament proper.