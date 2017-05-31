Mathews unlikely to face South Africa

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is set to miss his team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa due to a calf injury.
Mathews, who has also battled hamstring injuries this year, is "likely" to miss Saturday's clash at The Oval, the team said on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old's absence for the Group B encounter would be a blow, with Mathews having looked in fine form by making 95 against Australia in a warm-up game.
He is also a handy option with the ball, having taken 111 wickets in 180 one-day internationals.
Sri Lanka head into the Champions Trophy on the back of losses to Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches.
They will face South Africa, India and Pakistan in the tournament proper.