Matic admits Man Utd must improve in 'big fight' for Premier League title

Nemanja Matic is happy with the progress being made by Manchester United, but admits they must “improve” to take the Premier League title.

The Serbia international knows what is required to secure domestic dominance in England having helped Chelsea to claim the crown on two previous occasions.

He left the Blues as defending champions over the summer, with a £40 million deal reuniting him with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Matic has helped United to make a positive start to the 2017-18 campaign, but they sit five points adrift of arch-rivals Manchester City at present and know there is still much work to be done if they are to emerge victorious in what promises to be a hard-fought battle for supremacy.

Matic told reporters after a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham that helped keep Mourinho’s men hot on the heels of City: “It's hard to say after 10 games that someone is going to be champion. In two games everything can change.

"I think there is five teams who will challenge for the title and if I say something now I will be wrong for sure.

