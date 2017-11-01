Matic has 'nothing to prove' to Chelsea following £40m sale to Man Utd

Nemanja Matic insists he has nothing to prove to Chelsea as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge with Manchester United.

The Serbian midfielder was considered surplus to requirements by Antonio Conte over the summer, with a £40 million transfer taking him to Old Trafford.

Matic has impressed in new surroundings, with his presence considered to have aided United while his absence has contributed to an inconsistent period for the Blues.

The 29-year-old will get another opportunity to show his former club what they are missing when United head to west London on Sunday, but the two-time Premier League title winner insists he has no added incentive to impress.

Matic told reporters ahead of the heavyweight encounter: “When I played there I showed my quality. We won the title twice, we also won cups. So I don’t need to prove anything to them - I need to prove it to my new club.

Nemanja Matic Manchester United Chelsea nothing to prove More