Matic and Costa exits 'bad' for Chelsea, but Willian has faith in new recruits

Willian concedes that losing Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic is “bad” for Chelsea, but has faith in the club’s new signings to cover the losses.

The Blues swept to the Premier League title in 2016-17, with Antonio Conte restoring domestic dominance at Stamford Bridge in his first season at the helm.

Changes have, however, been made to a winning formula, with Matic’s sale to Manchester United and Diego Costa’s departure for Atletico Madrid among the tough decisions to have been taken.

There have also been plenty of additions, with Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko forming part of a squad refresh, and Willian believes that they can help to carry Chelsea forward.

The Brazil international forward told Sky Sports: "These players are great players, we miss these players, but Chelsea always try to bring players with quality.

"I think the players that arrive have the quality to play here and the squad and the team are still strong. And we have to push till the end of the season.

"It is difficult to talk about that because of course when you lose players like that, it is bad. But we have great players here and we have to be happy if you are here, or in Manchester or Madrid.

"You have to try and always play the best football on the pitch.

"It is the same, nothing changes. Of course, the players change, but the way we play, nothing changes, we always train in the same way, we always have a plan to come to the game, nothing changes.

"We have to look forward. There are more games coming and we have to be ready."

Chelsea are next in action against Stoke on Saturday, with Conte’s side heading to the bet365 Stadium on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions – with five victories collected during that sequence.