Matic expecting Man Utd to challenge for Premier League and Champions League double

Nemanja Matic is looking for Manchester United to mount a challenge for a Premier League and Champions League double in 2017-18.

The Red Devils have made the perfect start to a domestic title bid, with their opening three games delivering nine points, 10 goals and three clean sheets.

Jose Mourinho’s side set the early pace as a result, heading into the international break, and are now looking forward to marking their return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Matic admits that their group stage draw is “favourable” – as they prepare to face Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow – and he sees no reason why United cannot compete on multiple fronts.

Speaking from Serbia’s training base ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ireland, the 29-year-old said: “Winning the Premier League title will be a tough task not just for us but for everyone because there are five or six realistic contenders.

”But we all know that Manchester United are expected to win every game. As far as the Champions League is concerned, we’ve had a favourable draw and we are hopeful of still being in the competition in the latter stages.

”The 2-1 UEFA Supercup defeat against Champions League holders Real Madrid was a good test of our credentials to slug it out with Europe’s best.

“We were outplayed but that was a one-off while the Champions League is a competition where you face different rivals in every round.”

Matic has made a bright start to his United career following a £40 million move from Chelsea and admits that he has had no trouble settling in at Old Trafford.

The two-time Premier League title winner said: “At the age of 29 I am an experienced player and at that stage of my career I shouldn’t need too much time to adapt.

”I knew many of United’s players from before as I’ve played against them quite a few times so I had a pretty good idea what I was walking into.

“The team helped me adapt quickly, they treated me like one of their own in the dressing-room from the very first day. We’ve made a pretty good start in the Premier League but it’s a long season and we will see how it goes.”

United will return to domestic action with a trip to Stoke City on September, before opening their Champions League campaign when Basel pay a visit to Old Trafford.