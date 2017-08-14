Matic predicts long Manchester United career

Nemanja Matic plans to be at Manchester United "for a long time" after settling in quickly following his £40million move from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was voted the club's man of the match for his display in the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday, in which fellow new arrival Romelu Lukaku scored twice.

Matic was also one of United's better performers in their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, prior to which manager Jose Mourinho described him as a "genius".

The Serbia international, who joined from Chelsea for a reported £40million fee, has thanked his team-mates for helping him to settle and hopes to enjoy many years at the club.

"Thanks to the guys, they have accepted me from my first day and I feel their support," he told MUTV. "Thanks to them, I feel very comfortable and I feel like I will be here a long time.

"They have helped me, and I am happy if I give them something back, and that I helped us to win.

"We played good football, and I think our supporters enjoyed it as well. It's good to start well with three points, the season is long but we have to collect a lot of points and we've had a good start.

"It was great [to play at Old Trafford], when you wear that shirt you feel some kind of pressure because this is a big club, but that's why we are here.

"We know that it's a big responsibility to play for Manchester United and I'm happy that we have started well and that I hope we continue like this – I'm sure this group can do good things."

Matic was delighted to see fellow home debutant Lukaku enjoy a similarly strong outing against Slaven Bilic's side.

"I am happy for him – not only that he scored goals but his amazing all-round game as well," he said. "He saved a lot of balls and he gave us self-confidence up front.

"It was very important for us that he scored his first two goals and, after that, it was easier for us to play, the game was more open, and there was more space to use. I'm happy for him and that we have him on the team, and I'm sure he will continue his form."