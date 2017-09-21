Matip won't question Klopp's methods despite Liverpool's defensive struggles

Joel Matip has “no doubt” that Liverpool are taking the right approach under Jurgen Klopp despite seeing their defensive frailties exposed.

The Reds struggled at times last season, with errors at the back costing them priceless points.

Those issues remain this term, with Klopp failing to bring in another centre-half over the summer despite being heavily linked with Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk throughout the window.

Liverpool have now gone four games without a win in all competitions, with questions being asked of their ability to find the right blend between defence and attack.

Matip, though, retains complete confidence in the system, telling NBC Sports: "Everything has its positive and negative sides but I have no doubt about our way of playing.

"I cannot stand at the back and our attackers go forward and there is so much big space. We all have to fit together.

"It is not always easy but this is our way of play. I think that is a good way of playing.

"We have had our good moments and also our not so good moments. We were punished for these and it was ruthless, the first few games, but we have to carry on.

"I am not in doubt about the quality in our team."

Matip was considered to be a positive in 2016-17 following his arrival from Schalke as a free agent.

He did, however, see his campaign punctuated by injuries and a disagreement with Cameroon during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mignolet Britos Matip Liverpool Watford More

The 26-year-old believes he is now benefitting from a regular run in the side and is seeking continuous improvement as he aims to help Liverpool get back on track.

Matip added: “For me it was really important to make the whole preparation [over the summer].

“For me last season was not easy with all the injuries but injuries belong to football. You cannot always do something against that.

“I hope preparation will help me a lot to get a good fitness level but there are a lot of points to work hard on. I have to improve a lot of things. It would be better to list all the things I don’t have to improve!

“I don’t know things on this list. I have to improve at everything and get better to help the team.”

While Matip has missed just one game for Liverpool this season – Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester – he is now nursing a knock and is considered to be a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League reunion with the Foxes.