Mats Hummels cuts holes in his boots to help injured toes

To say it's unusual to see a player with holes in his boots would be a lie, but it's not often those boots belong to a Bundesliga star who makes millions.

Yet that's just what happened at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, where Bayern Munich were taking on Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Bayern 8/1 to beat Anderlecht 2-1

Bayern defender Mats Hummels, who is dealing with a couple of toe injuries, decided the best solution would be to cut a hole in each of his boots to give his appendages a bit of room to breathe.

For his part, the defender says the holes don't change his play at all and they certainly didn't seem to on Saturday as he and Bayern rolled to a 3-1 win.

EMBED ONLY: Mats Hummels boot holes More

"That has no impact," he said of the shoes after the match. "Both toes are a bit injured at the moment. It works that way too.