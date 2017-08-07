Matsuyama straight back to work after stunning Firestone victory

After blowing away the competition at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama is quickly turning his attention to Quail Hollow.

Hideki Matsuyama says it is straight back to work for him following his stunning victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as he bids to end Japan's wait for a male major champion.

The world number three blew away the field at the Firestone Country Club with a final-round 61 to win the tournament by five shots from Zach Johnson.

It was the ideal warm-up for the extremely talented Matsuyama as he prepares for the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this weekend.

And the 25-year-old is not resting on his laurels after his hugely impressive triumph.

"That might be the best round I have ever played," said Matsuyama.

"Firestone Country Club is such a difficult golf course and to play as well as I did here, I'm thrilled."

Asked about the prospect of becoming Japan's first male major champion, he added: "I would like to win one. I will get back to work tomorrow morning and hopefully something good will come.

"All I can do is my best. I know a lot of us have tried from Japan to win majors. Hopefully, some day it will happen."

Surprisingly, Matsuyama added that his swing was not in full flow prior to the round, saying: "[It was] probably the worst warm-up at a tournament that I've won."