Matt Jansen's Chorley not just making up the numbers in FA Cup first round tie with Fleetwood

“I was sat watching the draw live on TV thinking don't get Fleetwood,” says Nick Haughton. “As soon as we came out, I was like: 'Please, please don't'.” Haughton is a Chorley player, but one on loan from League One’s Fleetwood Town, and the last thing he wanted was to see the two paired together in the first round of the FA Cup. Inevitably, they were. “I couldn't quite believe it,” he says. “I was in shock.”

The day after the draw, Chorley still had to negotiate their way through a Tuesday night qualifying round replay more than 150 miles east, away to fellow National League North outfit Boston United. Haughton knew that lose and Chorley would be out, win and he would ineligible to face Fleetwood, and whatever happened, he would not play in the next round. It only made his match-winning hat-trick all the more spectacular.

Haughton's second that night – a powerful, driven finish after he had cut inside and cruised past two defenders - showed why he has taken so well to life in the sixth tier, with eight goals in 12 appearances so far. It was his third though, scored with nine minutes remaining in extra time to put his side 4-3 up, that proved decisive. The 23-year-old describes the team's performance that night as “incredible” rather than complimenting himself on his own, but it is fair to say that without him, Chorley would not have secured a place in the FA Cup proper for the first time in 27 years.

Now, they must take on try to reach the second while he watches from the stands. “Of course I'm gutted,” he says, “but I knew before the game against Boston I wasn't able to play. I was just trying to do my best to help the team get as far we can, especially for a club like Chorley that needs some money. It was nice to help them get a little bit of backing from that.”