Matt Toomua and Telusa Veainu re-sign with Leicester Tigers
Leicester Tigers have announced that a quartet of first-team regulars, including star backs Matt Toomua and Telusa Veainu, have signed new contracts at the club.
Back-rower Mike Williams, who has previously attended England training camps under Eddie Jones, and loosehead prop Greg Bateman have also committed to Tigers.
Toomua’s deal will see him remain in the East Midlands until 2020, effectively ending his chances of representing Australia until after the next Rugby World Cup.
The 27 year-old centre, who boasts 33 caps for the Wallabies, has impressed this season after recovering from a long-term knee injury that derailed his first campaign with Leicester.
“I’m very excited about committing to the club for a few more years,” he said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.
“Despite having an injury-interrupted first year, I have loved being a part of the club and am very excited about our ambitions in the near future. Leicester Tigers have a rich history and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to add to it.”
Tiger head coach Matt O’Connor, a fellow Australian called Toomua “a world-class operator in defence and attack”.
Veainu has made 572 running metres from 88 carries in the Premiership and also tops the statistics for defenders beaten (34) and offloads (12). His deal was said to be a “contract extension”.
“I'm very settled here in Leicester, it's my home away from home so it was an easy decision to make,” Veainu explained. “I want to win and I play my best rugby here.
“The boys are like family to me and the fans are loyal. I love playing at Welford Road – and I couldn't leave Ellis Genge on his own!”