Matt Wallace closes in on biggest victory of his career at Italian Open
Almost a year ago to the week, Matt Wallace collected £8,000 for winning the Alps Grand Tour final, then the biggest cheque of his career. On Sunday, the 27-year-old will earn more than 100 times that, should he convert his two-shot lead at the Italian Open into his second European Tour title.
It is fair to say Wallace has been English golf’s find of the season, although there was plenty to suggest he would be when winning six times on one of the continent’s feeder leagues in 2016.
The Hertfordshire pro arrived in the big league this campaign repeating to himself “good golf travels” and proved so when prevailing at the Portugal Open in May, just his third European Tour start.
But this is a Rolex Series tournament, another step up and, with that £880,000 first prize, one that opens many doors. Not least of those is entry into the world’s top 100, as well as the top 20 in the Tour’s order of merit, a giddying leap from 130th.
So much to play for then, but on his third-round efforts and winning pedigree a challenge he might not shy from.
Having been caught by Tyrrell Hatton, his countryman fresh from his Dunhill Links Championship victory on Sunday, Wallace rediscovered the accelerator at Monza and pulled away again with two birdies coming in for a 67 to stand on 17 under.
“Being in position for the first time in this sort of tournament, I’m comfortable,” he said. “Mentally, really happy, and that par on the last will help. I’d say we’re probably only halfway there because Sunday is a different day. I’m going to go out, fight as hard as I can and hopefully be standing here with the trophy.”
If it all proves too much, then as well as Hatton, there is the defending champion Francesco Molinari also on 15 under. The world No 18 will certainly have the backing of the Milan crowd.
But Hatton has the impetus and would move into the fringes of contention in the Race to Dubai money chase with his third Tour title.