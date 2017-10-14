Matt Wallace closes in on biggest victory of his career at Italian Open

Almost a year ago to the week, Matt Wallace collected £8,000 for winning the Alps Grand Tour final, then the biggest cheque of his career. On Sunday, the 27-year-old will earn more than 100 times that, should he convert his two-shot lead at the Italian Open into his second European Tour title.

It is fair to say Wallace has been English golf’s find of the season, although there was plenty to suggest he would be when winning six times on one of the continent’s feeder leagues in 2016.

The Hertfordshire pro arrived in the big league this campaign repeating to himself “good golf travels” and proved so when prevailing at the Portugal Open in May, just his third European Tour start.

But this is a Rolex Series tournament, another step up and, with that £880,000 first prize, one that opens many doors. Not least of those is entry into the world’s top 100, as well as the top 20 in the Tour’s order of merit, a giddying leap from 130th.

