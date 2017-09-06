Matthew Booth urges new Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee not to give up on Europe

Despite Coetzee's move to Masandawana, Booth does not want the youngster to give up on his European dream

Rivaldo Coetzee recently completed a move to Mamelodi Sundowns after his proposed moved to the Scottish giants fell through at the last minute due to a failed medical.

While many were disappointed by Coetzee’s failed move, many also questioned whether this was the end of Coetzee’s European dream as he made his big money move to the Tshwane giants.

However, not everyone has given up on seeing Coetzee plying his trade at the very highest level, in particular, Masandawana legend Matthew Booth. The former defender has urged the 20-year-old not to give up on his dream of playing in Europe and hopes that the Brazilians will not stand in Coetzee’s way should an acceptable offer from overseas come through in future.

"It was very sad what happened because I would have liked for him to go abroad. I hope in future Downs will not stand in his way when an offer from overseas comes," Booth told The Sowetan.

"He is an exceptional talent. I see him playing in the top leagues in Europe.

"He is comfortable on the ball and is able to pass the ball from the back, which is what is taught at Ajax," Booth added.

But for the time being, the former Bafana Bafana star believes that Coetzee will fit in well at the African Champions.

"I see him playing alongside a central defender with good height like Ricardo Nascimento or Wayne Arendse. He [Coetzee] has good pace and can read the game well, which can complement a tall centre back," he concluded.