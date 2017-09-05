Matthews: Mamelodi Sundowns target Brockie could leave SuperSport United in January 2018

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has revealed that Jeremy Brockie could leave the club midway through the current season.

The New Zealand international handed the club a transfer request after attracting interest from Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, SuperSport made it clear that Brockie was not for sale during the recent PSL Transfer Window.

Matthews has since stated that the 29-year-old marksman is likely to leave Matsatsantsa after helping the club win this year's MTN8 Cup and Caf Confederation Cup.

"I have left the door open for Jeremy, if he performs and we do well as a club, we will send him off in the right way at the right time," Matthews told The Star.

"But we aren't going to be bulldozed, not by Jeremy and not by any other football club," he continued.

"I could hand in a request to my bosses today for a 200 percent increase in my salary and they will send me out of the door. But I still have to go to work tomorrow and be a professional," Matthews added.

Matsatsantsa will take on Maritzburg United in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash on Saturday, before hosting Zambian side Zesco United in the Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg match nexr week Saturday.

"That's what we expect from Jeremy. We were never looking to sell him in this transfer window after Eric (Tinkler) was appointed as coach and he made it clear that he wants to keep Jeremy," he explained.

"One of those two things (winning the MTN8 or Confederation Cup) would have been good enough already," Matthews added.

"If he puts his hand up and he is ready for selection on September 9 (the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals), he helps us get to the final and he helps us win it.

"I don't expect to see Jeremy at the club at the end of the season. Maybe even not by the end of the January transfer window," he concluded.