Mauricio made a mistake - Guardiola denies disrespect in 'Kane team' row

Pep Guardiola launched an impassioned defence of himself after Mauricio Pochettino said his "Harry Kane team" comment disrespected Spurs.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola strongly refuted Mauricio Pochettino's allegation that he disrespected Tottenham by calling them "the Harry Kane team".

Guardiola made the comment in the aftermath of City retaining their position at the top of the Premier League by winning 1-0 away to champions Chelsea, in the final fixture before the international break.

When assessing the strength of City's title rivals, the former Barcelona boss said: "We're in September. Chelsea won 13 games in a row last season. We have [Manchester] United and the Harry Kane team, who scores every game two or three goals."

Kane was indeed in stellar form during September, scoring 13 goals for club and country to scoop the Premier League player of the month award.

The 24-year-old striker continued his purple patch with both goals in England's back-to-back 1-0 wins over Slovenia and Lithuania to secure their place at the 2018 World Cup, but Tottenham manager Pochettino was unimpressed with his counterpart's words.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' meeting with Bournemouth at Wembley, the ex-Espanyol coach described Guardiola's observations as "sad" and suggested it was not uncommon for him to overstep the mark post-match.

"I know Pep very well and when he is excited, after an amazing victory against Chelsea, sometimes he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman," Pochettino said.

"The situation didn't affect me but, in reality, it was very disrespectful for many people."

When Pochettino's thoughts were relayed to Guardiola at his pre-match briefing for Saturday's home game against Stoke City, he appeared genuinely dismayed.

"I'm disrespectful?" he responded, before looking down at his desk and shaking his head.

"I think Mauricio, for the times we've met each other and the times I spoke with him… maybe my English is not quite well.