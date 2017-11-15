Mauricio Pellegrino shoots down Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool transfer talk: 'He's 100% committed to Southampton'

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk will be 100 per cent focused in this weekend's trip to Liverpool.

The talented 26-year-old would rather be emerging from the home dressing room at Anfield this Saturday having made his desire to join Jurgen Klopp's men clear.

But, having seen several players enticed away in recent years, Southampton dug in their heels and kept hold of Van Dijk despite the player's public transfer request towards the end of a messy summer.

Liverpool had to apologise in June for "any misunderstanding" surrounding their interest in the defender, saying they had dropped their interest after Saints asked the Premier League to investigate an alleged improper approach.

It is quite the backdrop as Van Dijk prepares to line up at Anfield on Saturday, but Saints manager Pellegrino has no doubts about the centre-back's mentality.

"I don't think it will be difficult because Virgil knows he is focused 100 per cent on our team and is training well," he said.

"He wants to improve his performances because obviously he was injured in (January) and then he didn't play any games.

Pellegrino insists the defender is committed to the club (Getty)