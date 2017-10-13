Mauricio Pochettino accuses Pep Guardiola of disrespect for calling Spurs the 'Harry Kane team'

Mauricio Pochettino says there is far more to Spurs than just Harry Kane - Getty Images Europe

Mauricio Pochettino has accused Pep Guardiola of being “disrespectful” and making a “sad comment” which his players had “laughed at” after he described Tottenham Hotspur as the “Harry Kane team”.

The Spurs manager did not hold back in his forthright criticism of Guardiola after the Manchester City manager had listed the “Harry Kane team” alongside Manchester United and Chelsea and Premier League title contenders following his side’s recent victory at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino said that Guardiola had not been a “gentleman” with his remarks and would not have appreciated his Barcelona side, when he was in charge of the club, being labelled the “Lionel Messi team”.

“He [Guardiola] was part of the big success of Barcelona with Messi at his best. I never said it was the ‘Messi team’,” Pochettino said. “I always said it was Barcelona, it was Pep Guardiola, and I think everyone deserves to be recognised as being part of the success of the team. But I think that many people took those words as [being] very sad and disrespectful to the club. And for many players that are here… it's a strange situation [for them].”

Pochettino added of Guardiola: “Sometimes, he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman. I take that situation – it didn't affect me but in reality, it was very disrespectful for many people. It's difficult to understand.”

Pochettino says he would never refer to Barcelona as the 'Lionel Messi team' Credit: getty images More