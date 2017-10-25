Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham have been brought back to earth after week 'in the sky'

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his Tottenham Hotspur players thought it was “job done” at 2-0 up against West Ham United at half-time, and felt they were at fault for letting Slaven Bilic’s side back into the game to ultimately lose their fourth-round League Cup tie 3-2.

The Argentine also implied that they had been brought back down to earth a bit having been “in the sky” following the 1-1 Champions League draw at Real Madrid and 4-1 home win over Liverpool, and that it might influence his thinking for Saturday’s match at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Pochettino didn’t seem overly concerned to go out, though, as he pointed how West Ham could more easily rotate players for cup games and even said that the effort of the last few weeks had clearly affected the team on Wednesday night.

“Well, I think it’s easy to explain,” Pochettino said. “A lack of aggression. All that we have, our belief, everything we have been doing very well… then in the second half, we concede three goals and lose the game. In this kind of competition, you can’t lose focus. It’s true, the effort was massive in the last few weeks. It’s true, after the first half, it was like job was done and game over, but in football you can never give possibility to the opponent to come again. This is what happens, it’s difficult to explain, how they scored but that sometimes happens in football. I’m disappointed for our fans but that’s football.

“I think we allowed them to come back to the game. First half, I think was under control, I think we played well, scored 2-0, and I know, we are so disappointed, so difficult to explain

"Second half, in 15 minutes, we concede three goals. We lost aggression.

"Of course they have quality enough, nothing to lose, at 2-0, it’s always a danger when you concede the first goal.