Mauricio Pochettino: Antonio Conte now knows what it's like to fight on multiple fronts

Mauricio Pochettino says Antonio Conte is now facing the challenge most of his managerial rivals did during last season, with the Italian facing battle on numerous fronts.

Chelsea did not have any European football throughout the 2016-17 campaign, and duly went on to win the Premier League.

Chelsea have so far struggled to match the same form as this time last year though - when they enjoyed an impressed 13-game winning run – having seen their resources spread across the demands of domestic and European football.

And despite their rivalry, Pochettino was generally in agreement with his Italian counterpart that English football is at a disadvantage compared to continental clubs in that they face an “unbelievable” number of games over the next two months.

“Of course, now he's feeling the same as we felt last season when you are a contender and competing in Europe - the Champions League and Europa League are the same, always it's complicated,” Pochettino said of Conte, when the Italian’s recent comments about fixture congestion were put to him.

“I think if you take the Europa League like Arsenal when you're always rotating the team and playing with a different team in the Premier League then maybe you can arrive fresh and be a contender in the Premier League.

“If you want to win the Europa League and the Premier League or the Champions League and the Premier League, you need to be right how you rotate and manage your squad.”

When asked whether English clubs could do with help as regards the schedule, he said: “Yes, of course”.

“We have ahead a very busy schedule. We suffer more, the English teams than those from another country. Now all the Spanish, German, Italian teams look forward to arriving in the Christmas period to rest and spend time with their family. Some people move to better weather to get good energy.