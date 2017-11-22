Rose fumed after being dropped for north London derby but insists he has no issue with Pochettino

Danny Rose has admitted that he was left “fuming” by Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to exclude him from the squad for the north London derby on Saturday, but insisted that there has been “no falling-out” with his Spurs manager.

Pochettino surprisingly left Rose at the training ground on Saturday, telling him that he still needed to “build his fitness” as he recovered from 10 months out with a knee injury. Rose had to do a hard session in Enfield while his team-mates lost 2-0 at the Emirates.

Rose believed himself fit enough to play and was furious not to be picked. But he was very clear that he accepted and respected Pochettino’s decision, and that there is no issue between the pair of them.

“My reaction was I was fuming, I was angry,” Rose revealed. “But understanding, at the same time. There’s been no bust-up, there’s been no argument. There’s been no falling out. The manager just explained that he thought it’d be better for me to do a hard session on Saturday, which I did. I was angry about not being involved in the squad, but at the same time, I understand, and I respect his views.”

Rose’s Tottenham future has been in doubt since he gave an explosive newspaper interview in August criticising the club’s transfer policy and wage structure.

But he insisted that, for as long as he remains at Spurs, he wants to win a trophy for them. He is on the same page as Pochettino. “Everyone just needs to understand that me and the manager want the same thing for this season: we want to win something,” he said. “So I’m on the same page, I’m fully focused on playing as many games as I can for Tottenham, contributing to something beautiful, successful this season.”