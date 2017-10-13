Mauricio Pochettino backs Dele Alli to rediscover his best form for Tottenham sooner rather than later

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is “not concerned” with Dele Alli’s poor start to the season, backing the 21-year-old forward to replicate his outstanding performances from the previous campaign sooner rather than later.

Alli was in fine form throughout last season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions as Spurs finished second in the league and made it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

But this season he has failed to hit the ground running and landed himself in controversy when he was handed a retrospective ban by Fifa for raising his middle finger during England’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win for Slovakia.

He was also criticised for diving in Tottenham’s win over Huddersfield, while only one other Premier League player – Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew – has been dispossessed more than Alli this season.

Not that Pochettino is too concerned. Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s home match against Bournemouth on Saturday, the Spurs manager backed Alli to recover and urged his critics to take his young age into consideration.

“I am not concerned,” Pochettino said. “It’s true that it is a difficult period. He cannot play in the Champions League. He was banned in the national team. So he’s in a not too solid period for him.

“But it’s normal. He’s 21. So there are no doubts because he is a very talented player. He is mature, he is improving a lot and he is a special player. He needs only time to start to have performances like before.

“Over the last two seasons he has shown that he is capable of showing great quality. Now this period he has not been as solid but it is a good opportunity for him to become strong again.”

Pochettino has backed Alli to bounce back (Getty) More