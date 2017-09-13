Mauricio Pochettino backs Harry Kane to prove that he is 'world-class' after Tottenham's win over Dortmund

Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that Tottenham ending their Wembley “hoodoo” means beating Borussia Dortmund feels like more than three points, as he backs double goalscorer Harry Kane to prove to everyone that he is world class.

After a defeat to Chelsea and a draw with Burnley, Spurs claimed their first at home of the season on Wednesday night with the 3-1 win over the much-fancied Germans.

It was only the second victory they have managed at the national stadium since using it for Champions League games last season and for all home games this season.

Pochettino challenged his players on Tuesday to not fold as easily as they did in the Group Stages last season and his players responded to that, something the Argentine was delighted with.

“It was massive to start in that way with the three points today,” he said. “It was a difficult display as many things happened around the team but it was so important to get three points against a fantastic team with great players.

“It’s massive for our confidence. We need time to improve and learn and be better. We are only early in the season but we are happy.

“It was only one game. For me it was so important of course but I think we are in a process of improving and I think today it is important as it means more than three points.

“It’s Wembley. It’s the confidence and trust in Wembley for us and for the fans so to win here is so important. For me to talk about win is important but more about the performance and gaining confidence.”

Kane spoke in the build-up to the game of having six games to prove that he is a world class striker and he certainly wasted no time in doing so with two fine goals, the first showing some incredible strength to shrug off two Dortmund defenders.

And Pochettino is backing Kane to prove that he can be world class at Tottenham as is looking forward to seeing him receive “the credit he deserves” on the European stage, like he already has at a domestic level.

“He was fantastic as you can see today,” Pochettino added. “He is one of the best strikers in the world and scoring in the Champions League will give him the credit he deserves.”