Mauricio Pochettino backs Tottenham signing Davinson Sanchez to become 'one of the best in the world'

Mauricio Pochettino knows how it feels, being the new young centre-back, fresh from your first club in South America, arriving at a big side in Europe and not knowing what to expect. You have to stand up for yourself.

That is what Pochettino found back in 1994, when he left Newell’s Old Boys for Espanyol in Spain. He was only 22 and was thrown into a new environment. What made it even harder was the ruling that each Spanish team could only field three players from outside the EU at any one time. Espanyol had five: Pochettino, one midfielder and three strikers.

“It was difficult at the beginning,” Pochettino remembered. “It is true that I started every game. And in the moment that we conceded a goal, the first goal, it was me out, and another foreign player in. That was the problem.”

Pochettino was tired of always been hooked for another Argentinean striker just because Espanyol had conceded. So he told Jose Antonio Camacho how he felt. “One day, I said to the gaffer, ‘what is the problem? Every time that we concede a goal, bang, off the pitch.’ I was so, so upset. It was so frustrating for me.”

But Camacho was impressed. “He was in love with me,” Pochettino said. “He said ‘you are challenging me? Ok.’ And after that, he tried to keep me on the pitch. I showed character to him from the beginning.”

Why does this little vignette matter, 20 years on? Because Pochettino is now the manager and he has his own young, raw South American centre-back to push and improve. Spurs completed the signing of Davinson Sanchez this week for a fee that could reach £42m. He is 21, with one year of European experience under his belt, having starred at Ajax last season. The comparison between the two is not perfect but it is clear, and who better than Pochettino to make Sanchez into the player he can become?

View photos Davinson Sanchez is Tottenham's first major signing of the summer (Getty) More

Pochettino does not always talk up his players in public but he had no qualms on Friday in saying just what he expects from Sanchez. “It is a massive opportunity,” he said, “because we believe he will be one of the best centre-backs in the world in the future. That is why we made the effort to sign him.” Tottenham had to wait until the richest clubs spent their money, but when they did, without signing Sanchez, they could pounce.

Sanchez has come very far already. The season before last he was playing for Atletico Nacional, Colombia’s biggest team, where he was a teenage prodigy. They won plenty of titles while Sanchez was still coming through but in his last act as an Atletico Nacional player last July, he won the Copa Libertadores, as his team beat Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle over two legs. In doing so he went further than Pochettino ever did. His Newell’s side lost the final in 1992.

Europe’s biggest teams all knew about Sanchez but it was Ajax who signed him, seeing his natural bravery and aggression as skills they could develop. They only paid €5m for him but that now looks like a very clever investment.

View photos Pochettino has backed Sanchez to become of the game's best centre-backs (Getty) More

