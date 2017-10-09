Mauricio Pochettino the best thing to happen to England's youngsters, says Harry Winks

Harry Winks was dressed in just a towel when he was called to Mauricio Pochettino’s office after scoring his first Tottenham Hotspur goal against West Ham United last November.

Pochettino and his staff were enjoying a glass of wine, following Tottenham’s thrilling 3-2 victory over London rivals West Ham United in which Winks had netted the home side’s opener.

Winks had been about to get into the shower, but Pochettino wanted a private moment with the midfielder having already celebrated wildly with him on the White Hart Lane touchline.

The Argentine congratulated Winks on his goal, gave him another cuddle and thanked him for remaining patient after blocking numerous loan moves so the youngster could stay at Tottenham and learn from him.

It is fair to assume that Pochettino may have been enjoying another glass of red, when Winks ran out in the rain in Lithuania to become the 12th of the last 30 England debutants to be coached by the Tottenham manager at the time of making their first international appearance.

Harry Kane believes Pochettino’s England production line proves he is one of the best managers in the world and the Argentine has become the man Gareth Southgate will lean on most when he comes to pick his World Cup squad.

Pochettino’s arrival at Southampton in 2013 was seen as another kick in the teeth for English football, following the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with former Saints manager and vice-president of the League Managers’ Association Lawrie McMenemy perhaps the loudest dissenting voice.

“What does he know about our game? What does he know about the Premier League? What does he know about the dressing room? Does he speak English?” asked McMenemy.

As it happened, Pochettino did not speak fluent English but over the past four-and-a-half years he has learned the language and, more importantly, proved to be the biggest promoter of the nation’s talent.

Since he began working in the Premier League, 15 players who have made their England debut have worked with Pochettino at either Southampton or Tottenham. Rickie Lambert, who last week announced his retirement from football, became the first of Pochettino’s England debutants, with Adam Lallana, Fraser Forster and Jay Rodriguez following three months later.

Southgate has been full of praise for Adam Lallana of late More

Southgate last week claimed Lallana has been the best player of his year in charge of Englandand described Kane as the best finisher he has ever worked with after the striker netted his seventh goal in six international appearances to secure victory over Lithuania.

Kane is expected to be named England’s permanent captain ahead of next summer’s World Cup and believes Pochettino’s ability to mould club players into full internationals proves he is one of the best.

“These players earning their England debuts show Mauricio's one of the best managers in the world, if not the best,” said Kane.

“He brings players through, gives them chances on the big stage and they deliver for him. We can't thank him enough for that. He deserves all the credit.

“He helped us get to where we are now and Harry (Winks) is another player under his management.”

It was Pochettino who recommended that Winks should make up the numbers, when Roy Hodgson’s England squad were short of numbers for a training session at Tottenham’s Enfield base in November 2015. Unsurprisingly, Pochettino was quick to get in touch with the 21-year-old after Southgate called him into his England squad for the Slovenia and Lithuania qualifiers after Fabian Delph withdrew because of an injury.

“I haven’t actually seen him since my call-up, but he dropped me a text to congratulate me and he said it was deserved,” said Winks. “He is a top manager, but he is a top man as well. He is someone always there to give you advice and he breeds confidence around the camp.”

Pochettino has previously credited Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United class of ’92 as the inspiration behind his desire to promote a strong English core at his clubs. Winks may have only started four Premier League games for Tottenham, but he has been trusted as a substitute at vital points in big matches against Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, and has made five Champions League appearances.

Pochettino has been key in Harry Kane's development Credit: PA More

“It is well documented that English players struggle to get opportunities in the Premier League, which is difficult for us,” said Winks. “Obviously when you get that opportunity, not only is it great for the manager to do it but as players we have to justify that reason. I think I can say I’ve done that with the manager. But not only has he helped me physically and technically, he’s helped me mentally and that is something I can’t thank him enough for.

“He says not to get too ahead of yourself, try to find that balance with everyone in the squad especially with me first getting in the team as it was difficult for opportunities. But he stuck by me and gave me chances here and there, and it has been good.

“He gives everyone that confidence to just go and play and show what they have got. As a player, that is the most important thing. He’s given me my chance and I can’t thank him enough for that.”

Should they successfully sign Ross Barkley in January, Tottenham could have as many as seven players in England’s World Cup squad.

Asked if he can go to Russia, Winks replied: “I trust my ability and believe I am good enough to play at this level. Of course it is something I’ve dreamed of, to be able to say I’ve been to the World Cup, but it is a long way away and all I can do is focus on Spurs.”