Mauricio Pochettino declares Tottenham 'the best club in the world'

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham Hotspur are “the best club in the world” following their Champions League win over Real Madrid.

Spurs sit in third in the Premier League behind both Manchester United and Manchester City but have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after the win at Wembley.

The former Espanyol manager has been linked with a return to La Liga, with both Real and Barcelona touted as likely destinations should he leave Spurs.

However, Pochettino, who signed a new deal to stay at Tottenham until 2021 in May of this year, says he would not consider another job, even if the two Spanish giants came calling.

“For me, the most important club in the world is Tottenham and for me, it is the best club in the world,” said Pochettino.

“I need to feel like this. That emotion is real because I cannot be fake it. I cannot translate that emotion to the players, I cannot translate that emotion to my chairman, to create the trust if you don't really believe. Today, for me, Tottenham is in my head 100 per cent.

“Today I do not change Tottenham for another position in the world because I am so involved, I am so focused, and because I think the club deserves to have people that think only about the club, the fans, the players and the structures that provide us with an unbelievable life.

“It is an amazing club, everything is amazing and it's so important for us to pay back, no? To pay back the club in the same way that the club treats us.”