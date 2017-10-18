How Mauricio Pochettino has guided Tottenham to Europe's top table

Optimum mindset

As the two Harrys – Winks and Kane – emerged from deep inside the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, what was so striking was their sense of belonging on such a stage. Kane agreed that the players felt like “equals on the pitch” and Winks explained how Mauricio Pochettino handled the psychology of such an occasion.

“He always reiterates: ‘Just go out there, play and enjoy it’. It gives me massive confidence. He also has this natural demeanour. You want to do well for him because he’s a fantastic manager and great person. When you step into the Bernabeu you realise the history. It’s special, a bit overwhelming but it’s still a game. It was important to take that emotion out and just go for them as I would any other player.”

The balance between self-belief and humility was perfectly struck. Kane also again showed how grounded he is in response both to Zinedine Zidane describing him as “complete” and his almost fan-like desire to exchange shirts with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Positive comments help - I use it as motivation,” he said. “Ronaldo’s a big role model. I’ll frame his shirt. I gave him mine...but I don’t know what he’ll do with it.”

Kane was keen to swap shirts with Ronaldo