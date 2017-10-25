Mauricio Pochettino hails 'perfect' Fernando Llorente, the first outfield player over 30 he has signed for Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino says chairman Daniel Levy has never given him any restrictions as regards the age of his transfer signings, after Fernando Llorente became the first player over 30 Tottenham Hotspur have bought since the Argentine came in.

Pochettino rejected the idea that they only signed young players due the potential to increase in value, and said 32-year-old Llorente was the “perfect” purchase to be an alternative to Harry Kane.

The former Swansea City striker is expected to start for Spurs on Wednesday night in their League Cup fourth-round tie with West Ham United at Wembley.

“Never from the beginning here has Daniel Levy said to me ‘we cannot sign players who are over 25’,” Pochettino said. “Never. I promise you he’s never said that. All we do is try to find a profile that will fit what we need for the club but he has never said to me ‘that is the limit of the age’, we can or we cannot.

"It is important to analyse one thing: when you look at Harry Kane in the last few years, it is not easy to find the profile who can compete with him. It is not easy in the market to find a player who wants to come and do that, as everyone recognises him as one of the best strikers in the world and for a club like us it is not easy to find.

"That is why Llorente is perfect, and fits very well for us in our project.”

Fernando Llorente signed on deadline day (Getty) More